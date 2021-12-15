The Centre on Wednesday informed that a total of 53 bids have been received for 20 coal mines of which 16 are fully explored mines and 4 are partially explored mines.

The auction process of 88 coal mines for sale of coal was launched on October 12, 2021. The last date of submission of technical bid was December 14.

As part of the auction process, technical bids comprising of online and offline bid documents were opened today (December 15) in the presence of the bidders.

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened.

“A total of 53 (Fifty Three) bids have been received for 20 (twenty) coal mines of which 16 (sixteen) are fully explored mines and 4 (four) are partially explored mines. 2 (two) of these mines are coking coal mines and the remaining 18 (eighteen) mines are non-coking coal mines," said the Ministry of Coal.

Two or more bids have been received for 10 coal mines. The ministry said the bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders would be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction to be conducted on MSTC portal from January 07, 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.