Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Coal ministry reviews Jharkhand’s non-operational captive, commercial coal blocks

Coal ministry reviews Jharkhand’s non-operational captive, commercial coal blocks

Production from captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand is likely to be about 37.3 million tonne in 2022-23 against 17.72 million tonne in 2021-22. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 02:02 PM ISTLivemint

Of the blocks reviewed, three to four will soon get permission to begin mining, with coal production expected to start this fiscal.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: The Union coal ministry reviewed the status of 20 non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand. The review was conducted by additional secretary & nominated authority of the Union coal ministry in presence of officers of ministry of EF&CC, PCCF, Jharkhand, Director (Mines & Geology), Jharkhand, and project proponents.

NEW DELHI: The Union coal ministry reviewed the status of 20 non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand. The review was conducted by additional secretary & nominated authority of the Union coal ministry in presence of officers of ministry of EF&CC, PCCF, Jharkhand, Director (Mines & Geology), Jharkhand, and project proponents.

Of the blocks reviewed, three to four will soon get permission to begin mining, with coal production expected to start this fiscal.

Of the blocks reviewed, three to four will soon get permission to begin mining, with coal production expected to start this fiscal.

Production from captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand is likely to be about 37.3 million tonne in 2022-23 against 17.72 million tonne in 2021-22.

Production from captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand is likely to be about 37.3 million tonne in 2022-23 against 17.72 million tonne in 2021-22.

The Union ministry assured of all possible support in resolving issues faced by the project proponents.

The Union ministry assured of all possible support in resolving issues faced by the project proponents.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.