Coal ministry reviews Jharkhand's non-operational captive, commercial coal blocks
Of the blocks reviewed, three to four will soon get permission to begin mining, with coal production expected to start this fiscal.
NEW DELHI: The Union coal ministry reviewed the status of 20 non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand. The review was conducted by additional secretary & nominated authority of the Union coal ministry in presence of officers of ministry of EF&CC, PCCF, Jharkhand, Director (Mines & Geology), Jharkhand, and project proponents.
Of the blocks reviewed, three to four will soon get permission to begin mining, with coal production expected to start this fiscal.
Production from captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand is likely to be about 37.3 million tonne in 2022-23 against 17.72 million tonne in 2021-22.
The Union ministry assured of all possible support in resolving issues faced by the project proponents.
