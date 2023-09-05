Coal ministry says coal stocks ‘adequate’ after power ministry flags shortfall

New Delhi: Days after the power ministry mandated blending of imported coal by domestic coal-based power plants citing inadequate domestic supplies, the union ministry of coal has said that there is adequate availability of coal for thermal plants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that coal dispatch to the power sector has witnessed a growth of 5.8% to 324.50 million tonne during the current financial year (FY24).

"The efficient coal supply to the TPPs (thermal power plants) has ensured robust coal stock position at various pitheads. This indicates both sufficient coal stock and the efficiency of the coal supply chain in ensuring seamless distribution across the country," it said.

The ministry said that thermal power generation increased by 6.58% during April-August 2023, reaching 517.34 billion units (BU), compared to 485.42 BU during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The overall coal stock position, including at mines, thermal power plants, and those in transit, among others, as on 31 August stood at 86 MT compared to the stock of 68.76 MT a year ago. Further, the pithead coal stock at Coal India Limited stood at 45.33 MT as of August-end, registering a year-on-year growth of 45.66%.

"This higher coal stock position indicates commitment of maintaining an ample supply of coal by the ministry of coal and highlights effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency," the ministry said.

The statement from the coal ministry comes after the union power ministry on 1 September directed all power generating companies (gencos) to blend 4% imported coal till March 2024. Earlier, on 9 January, gencos had been asked to blend 6% imported coal till September in order to meet high demand during the summer.

The power ministry in its letter of 1 September had said that despite the increase in domestic coal supply during the first quarter of FY24, it fell short of meeting the requirement. In August, the gap between coal consumption at these domestic coal-based plants and the receipt of domestic coal was about 200,000 tonne per day, it had said.

"The gap was partly made up with import of coal without which coal stock would have declined to critical levels," the letter to gencos had said.

The peak power demand in the country has reached a new record of 239.9 GW, against the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) estimate of 230 GW this year. On 1 September, when the peak power demand neared 240 GW, the peak shortage had shot up to 10.75 GW.