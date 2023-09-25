Ministry for early green light in underground coal mining2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Underground mining is considered to have less impact on the immediate environment, without the need for large-scale human displacement and deforestation.
NEW DELHI : The coal ministry is seeking easier and faster environmental clearance for underground coal mines, said two people aware of the development, pushing the fossil fuel even as India transitions to renewable sources of energy.
