NEW DELHI : The union coal ministry has set up a committee for reviewing and benchmarking the timelines in project execution including tendering process of state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL), its subsidiaries, and other public sector units.

This comes in the backdrop of depleted coal stocks at thermal power plants due to an increase in electricity demand following the revival in economic activity and lower generation from other sources.

“The Ministry of Coal has set up a Committee today under the Chairmanship of Joint Secretary &Financial Advisor comprising of representatives from NTPC, IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd), PGCIL and Director (T), ECL as member secretary for review and benchmarking the timelines in project execution including tendering process by examining tenders having value of more than Rs.300 crores of CIL, its subsidiaries and other PSUs," coal ministry said in a statement.

This assumes significance given that India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal, and CIL is the largest miner. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.37 GW, coal-fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“The above Committee has been set up with a view to suggest a robust and efficient set of timelines and whether statutory clearances may be obtained prior to issuing tender," the statement added.

CIL said the sudden spike in power generation in the second week of August led to the coal shortage, as demand outpaced supplies, it led to depletion of stocks at power utilities. Coal supplies were stopped for a week to plants having stock for over 15 days, and 177,000 tonnes of coal was diverted to power plants with lower stocks.

“India's coal stocks have hit dangerously low levels, and alarm bells are going off in the country's power sector. The country's thermal coal demand is re-emerging as it picks itself up from pandemic-related demand destruction in the first half of 2021. Power demand is on the rise as country hits the road to economic recovery following a surge in coronavirus early this year," S&P Global Platts Analytics said in a statement.

Power utilities are expected to consume around 545 million tonnes of coal in the current financial year, while CIL’s target for FY22 is 670 mt.

“CEA data as on Sept. 27 also showed that 101 coal-fired plants have stockpiles worth less than eight days of coal burn, with as many as 89 plants left with four or lesser days of coal burn. The capacity of these 101 plants amounts to 125.53 GW which is 76% of the total capacity of 167.586 GW," S&P Global Platts Analytics statement added.

