Eight eco-parks have recently been built in various sections of the country to encourage mine tourism, and two more such parks will be completed in 2022–2023, according to a Friday announcement from the Coal Ministry. The Jhurey/Bal Gangadhar Tilak Eco-Park of WCL was opened in October 2022 by Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi. Recently, NLCIL and the Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote eco-tourism at Mine I and II and promote sustainable mining operations.

