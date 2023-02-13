New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal will organize the east zonal conference on PM Gati Shakti and National Logistic Policy on 16 February to coordinate integrated planning for infrastructure development in eastern states of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.

Senior officials of eastern states and different ministries such as coal, DPIIT, railways, power, steel, fertilizers and chemicals, road, transport and highways, ports, shipping and waterways along with industry representatives of the zone will be in attendance.

The conference aims to have in-depth discussions and suggestions for inclusive development of the region, the ministry said.

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a transformative approach to improve logistics efficiency and reduce logistic costs. It was launched for integrated infrastructure development in the country.

The objective of NMP is to bring different ministries/states/departments/industries together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects, the ministry added.

The states that are on-board are mapping their state-specific essential data, relevant for planning physical and social infrastructure on the NMP platform. The data includes those related to land records, forest, wildlife, eco sensitive zones, Coastal Regulation Zone, reserve forest, water resources, rivers, embankments, canals, reservoirs dams, soil type seismicity, flood map, power transmission and distribution, mining areas, roads, water supply pipelines, sewer lines among others.

In June 2022, the Coal Ministry undertook 13 railway projects under PM Gati Shakti in order to develop multimodal connectivity and identified missing infrastructure gaps for each of the projects. They will facilitate the movement of coal with rapid logistics and wider connectivity for all the commercial miners.