Coal ministry to organize east zonal conference on PM Gati Shakti on 16 February
The conference aims to coordinate integrated planning for infrastructure development in eastern states of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal will organize the east zonal conference on PM Gati Shakti and National Logistic Policy on 16 February to coordinate integrated planning for infrastructure development in eastern states of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.
