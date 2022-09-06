Coal production from captive and commercial blocks rise 58% in April-August

Coal production from captive and commercial blocks rise 58% in April-August1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
Coal output during April-August was at 43.93 million tonne, 57.74% higher than 27.85 million tonne coal produced during the same period in 2021-22.
Production from captive and commercial coal blocks jumped 58% during April-August, contributing significantly to the overall coal production in the country.
During a review meeting of senior government officials and project proponents, it was highlighted that the coal output during April-August was at 43.93 million tonne, 57.74% higher than 27.85 million tonne coal produced during the same period in 2021-22.
Two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 2.36 million tonne coal in April-August.
At present, 37 captive and commercial mines are producing coal and it is expected that at least 11 more new mines will start production during the year.
This will significantly contribute to meet coal demand in the country, a ministry of coal statement said.
The coal ministry appreciated the efforts of coal blocks allottees in attaining high growth and hoped that they will meet the target production of 141.78 million tonne during FY 2022-23.
During the review, project proponents shared the efforts made by them and the challenges faced. The coal ministry officials assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues.
