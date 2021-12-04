Coal production grows substantially, output likely to reach 120MT in FY23

Coal production from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million tonnes (MT) and is very likely to touch 85 MT during the current financial year, Ministry of Coal said in a statement. This production estimate is significantly higher than 62 MT achieved last year, the ministry said.

Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, chaired a review meeting with senior officers of the ministry on the issues related to environment and forest clearances impacting development of new coal blocks. The meeting was focused on further enhancing coal production, considering the high demand for domestic coal.

The coal output from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year (2022-23), the coal ministry said.

This achievement will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in domestic coal production, the ministry further added.

Coal shortage due to various factors had impact the energy sector in India, with many states forced to cut power for hours everyday with the fuel being in short supply at power plants.

