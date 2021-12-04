Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Coal production grows substantially, output likely to reach 120MT in FY23

Coal production grows substantially, output likely to reach 120MT in FY23

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 18, 2021, trucks drive through an open cast coal mining area at Singrauli in India's Madhya Pradesh state. - Thick grey dust hangs in the air and vast chasms are gouged into the land in the Indian coal hub of Singrauli, where giant machines scoop up dirty fuel to power the country's growth while worsening its pollution blight. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
1 min read . 06:22 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, chaired a review meeting with senior officers of the ministry on the issues related to environment and forest clearances impacting development of new coal blocks

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coal production from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million tonnes (MT) and is very likely to touch 85 MT during the current financial year, Ministry of Coal said in a statement. This production estimate is significantly higher than 62 MT achieved last year, the ministry said.

Coal production from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million tonnes (MT) and is very likely to touch 85 MT during the current financial year, Ministry of Coal said in a statement. This production estimate is significantly higher than 62 MT achieved last year, the ministry said.

Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, chaired a review meeting with senior officers of the ministry on the issues related to environment and forest clearances impacting development of new coal blocks. The meeting was focused on further enhancing coal production, considering the high demand for domestic coal.

Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, chaired a review meeting with senior officers of the ministry on the issues related to environment and forest clearances impacting development of new coal blocks. The meeting was focused on further enhancing coal production, considering the high demand for domestic coal.

The coal output from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year (2022-23), the coal ministry said.

The coal output from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year (2022-23), the coal ministry said.

This achievement will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in domestic coal production, the ministry further added.

This achievement will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in domestic coal production, the ministry further added.

Coal shortage due to various factors had impact the energy sector in India, with many states forced to cut power for hours everyday with the fuel being in short supply at power plants.

Coal shortage due to various factors had impact the energy sector in India, with many states forced to cut power for hours everyday with the fuel being in short supply at power plants.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!