The government on Monday informed the upper house of Parliament that they plan to stop the import of thermal coal by 2024-25, and the country is aiming to produce one billion tonnes of coal in the next financial year from 900 million tonnes this fiscal ending March.
While replying to queries in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi said that India needs to scale up its coal production as the domestic demand for coal is expected to reach 1,500 million tonnes by 2030.
"As far as production is concerned, in FY14 it was 566 million tonnes. This year our total production will be 900 million tonnes, this means all our PSUs are producing to the optimum level," Joshi said in the Rajya Sabha.
The minister took a jibe the previous government who according to him was riddled with scams in the sector, while the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring energy security for the country.
"...Our requirement by 2030 will be 1,500 million tonnes, and for that, we have to scale up our production, the previous regime, they did not produce, there were only scams, and today we are producing and we are ensuring energy security for India, for that coal is needed," Joshi said.
The minister added that the coal mines have planned their production according to the future demands and the development of new mines is also required to fulfill the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat and reduce our import dependence.
"This year our production will be 900 million tonnes, next year it will be 1 billion tonnes. During their time, coal was under the regime of scams. Our regime under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I would like to assure this House, from 2024-25 we will stop the import of thermal coal," said the minister.
The government regularly monitors the operations of coal mines and their production levels.
