Coal production to increase to 1.23 bn tonne by FY 2024-25: Centre1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 06:35 PM IST
- CIL has adopted an integrated planning approach by strengthening evacuation infrastructure for one billion tonne production
In a bid to ensure energy security for the country, the Centre on Wednesday said that it is in the process of increasing coal production to 1.23 Billion Tonne (BT) by FY 2024-25. To achieve this ambitious goal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has adopted an integrated planning approach by strengthening evacuation infrastructure for one billion tonne production and seamless transportation of dry fuel.