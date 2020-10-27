Coal scam case: Delhi HC suspends 3-yr jail term of ex-NDA minister Dilip Ray

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the sentencing of ex-minister in NDA government Dilip Ray, who was sentenced to three-year imprisonment on Monday over his role in the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Besides the former union minister, the Special CBI court also handed three-year jail sentence to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam and Castron Technologies Ltd's (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwal, who were also convicted recently for their role in the scam case.

Earlier on 26 October, a special CBI court granted bail to Ray and others after sentencing them to three years in prison. Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted bail to all convicts on a personal bail bond of ₹1 lakh each after they apprised the court that they are going in the appeal against the judgment.

Along with imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on DilipRay, ₹2 lakh each on Banerjee and Gautam, while Agarwalla was asked to pay a fine of ₹60 lakh. The court further imposed ₹60 lakh on CLT and ₹10 lakh on Castron Mining Ltd (CML).

"The criminal behaviour of such "whitecollar criminals", which may include businessman, industrialists, entrepreneurs, traders, politicians, bureaucrats or well-qualified professionals can not be simply explained on the basis of various theories developed to explain the causation of traditional crimes such as poverty or lack of infrastructural facilities or recreational facilities or feeble-mindedness or emotional instability," the court observed in its order.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via