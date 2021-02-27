The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Kolkata-based businessman Randhir Barnwal in connection with the coal scam case.

The CBI on Friday conducted raids at multiple properties of the businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources.

Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this businessman, said CBI sources.

Earlier CBI quizzed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law in connection with an ongoing coal scam.

Without naming, Abhishek had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of exploitation of power.

ED attaches assets worth ₹1.2 cr

The ED had earlier said it has attached assets worth over ₹1.2 crore of a company in connection with its money laundering probe in an alleged coal scam case.

The properties belong to Jharkhand Ispat Private Limited (JIPL) and they have been provisionally attached by the central agency under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case against the firm is based on a CBI FIR and charge sheet.

JIPL and its directors were convicted by a special CBI court in 2016, the ED said in a statement.

The ED also filed multiple charge sheets in this case and has attached total assets worth ₹24.86 crore till now.

