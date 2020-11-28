Subscribe
Home >News >India >Coal scam: CBI raids 45 places in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and UP
Cases have been registered against officials of Railway, CISF and others for their alleged involvement in illegal and theft of coal.

Coal scam: CBI raids 45 places in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and UP

1 min read . 04:01 PM IST ANI

  • The CBI also registered a case against two General Managers of the Eastern coalfield limited, one security in-charge, chief security and two other officials
  • A case has also been registered against one Anup Majhi alias Lala and other unknown persons

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at several places in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with cases related to coal mafia, officials said.

According to officials, CBI teams conducted searches at around 45 places at the premises of the accused in the cases in the four states.

The CBI also registered a case against two General Managers of the Eastern coalfield limited, one security in-charge, chief security and two other officials.

A case has also been registered against one Anup Majhi alias Lala and other unknown persons, officials said.

Cases have been registered against officials of Railway, CISF and others for their alleged involvement in illegal and theft of coal in the above states, officials added.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

