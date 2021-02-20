The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh charge sheet here under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)in a coal blocks allocation scam probe case against a Jharkhand-based company and its directors. The first chargesheet was filed in December, 2018.

'The supplementary chargesheet or prosecution complaint was filed before a special court against Domco Pvt Ltd, its directors Binay Prakash, Rita Prakash and their two other firms," the agency said in a statement.

The ED case was filed after studying a CBI FIR against Domco Pvt Ltd, its promoters and directors and other unknown persons for submitting "false" information with "dishonest intention" to the authorities concerned while applying for a captive coal block and securing allocation of Lalgarh (North) coal block in West Bokaro coalfields in Jharkhand.

The agency alleged "a pecuniary benefit of ₹7 crore was obtained by accused Binay Prakash by offering to sell the shares of the company on premium, after allocation of the coal block to Domco Pvt Ltd., Ranchi."

"Binay Prakash placed the proceeds of crime in the banking system and subsequently the amount was siphoned off, routed and invested through the entities owned and controlled by him," the ED said.

(With inputs from agencies)

