Production output of the Coal sector shrunk by -15.46% to 47 Million Tonnes in April 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (3.96%) of the sector in the previous month.

The sector's growth rate (-15.46%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-38.12%).

Coal is among 8 of the total 8 sectors that contracted in April 2020.

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.

