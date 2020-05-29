Home > News > India > Coal sector output shrunk -15.46% in April 2020

Production output of the Coal sector shrunk by -15.46% to 47 Million Tonnes in April 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (3.96%) of the sector in the previous month.

The sector's growth rate (-15.46%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-38.12%).

Coal is among 8 of the total 8 sectors that contracted in April 2020.

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout