Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that India will overcome the Covid -19 pandemic and the nation will turn this crisis into an opportunity. He said that this crisis has taught India the lesson of becoming AatmaNirbhar (self-reliant). He said an AatmaNirbhar Bharat means reducing dependency on imports, and saving foreign currency on imports. "It entails that India develop resources domestically so that the country does not have to rely on imports. It also means becoming the biggest exporters of the commodities that we now import," PM said.