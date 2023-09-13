NEW DELHI : The stock of coal at mines and transit has increased 39% over last year, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday, amid concerns over stocks being too low to meet the power demand.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said state-owned Coal India Ltd’s production has increased 12.8% so far in the July-September quarter to 123.4 million tonnes.

In the first quarter of the fiscal, its production stood at 175.5 million tonne, 9.8% higher compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

“Record coal production and record coal supplies in the country have helped us maintain sufficient coal stock during the monsoons. As a result, coal stock at mine end and in transit have increased by 39% over last year," he said.

He also said that production at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has increased 12.4% in the July-September quarter so far to 29.6 million tonnes. During the same period last year, it’s production stood at 26.3 million tonnes.

The minister further said that the growth momentum will be sustained and the coal stock would increase in the coming months.

Growth in production comes at a time when power demand in the country has touched new highs.

The peak power demand has touched a new record of 239.9 GW, against the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) estimate of 230 GW this year.

On 1 September, the peak power demand neared 240 GW, and the peak shortage shot up to 10.75 GW. The power ministry had recently directed all coal-based power generating companies to blend 4% imported coal till March 2024.

The power ministry in a letter said that despite the increase in domestic coal supply during the first quarter of FY24, it fell short of meeting the requirement.

In August, the gap between coal consumption at these domestic coal-based plants and the receipt of domestic coal was about 200,000 tonnes per day, it had said.

Following the directive to continue blending imported coal till March, the coal ministry in a statement on 5 September said that there is adequate availability of coal for thermal plants.

The ministry said that the coal dispatch to the power sector has witnessed a growth of 5.8% to 324.50 million tonne during the current financial year (FY24).

“The efficient coal supply to the TPPs (thermal power plants), has ensured robust coal stock position at various pitheads. This indicates both sufficient coal stock and the efficiency of the coal supply chain in ensuring seamless distribution across the country," it said.