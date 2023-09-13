‘Higher stocks at coal mines’2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST
The stock of coal has increased 39% over last year, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said. The minister further said that the growth momentum will be sustained and the coal stock would increase in the coming months.
NEW DELHI : The stock of coal at mines and transit has increased 39% over last year, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday, amid concerns over stocks being too low to meet the power demand.
