‘Coal stock comfortable, commercial mines to produce 145 mt in FY24’
In an interview, coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena said coal output from commercial and captive mines will reach 145 million tonnes in FY24.
NEW DELHI : With the likelihood of 11 auctioned commercial mines becoming operational in the current fiscal year, coal output from commercial and captive mines will reach 145 million tonnes (mt) in FY24, said coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message