Coal stocks critical at rail-fed stations, NTPC seeks rejig1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:36 PM IST
The coal allocation matrix is fixed by the Centre under which Coal India Ltd agrees to supply required fuel to NTPC for the life of the plants.
NEW DELHI : India’s largest power producer NTPC wants the government to take a relook at the coal allocation matrix in the country to prevent any sharp depletion in fuel stocks at generating stations, especially during high-demand months.
