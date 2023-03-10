NEW DELHI : India’s largest power producer NTPC wants the government to take a relook at the coal allocation matrix in the country to prevent any sharp depletion in fuel stocks at generating stations, especially during high-demand months.

The coal allocation matrix is fixed by the Centre under which Coal India Ltd agrees to supply required fuel to NTPC for the life of the plants. The long-term fuel supply agreement has clauses for annual revision of fuel prices depending on variations in the market.

According to officials privy to the development, while coal supplies to pit-head power plants have largely been met, non-pithead or rail-head plants have just 43% of the mandated 27-day coal stocks, and these could deplete fast when demand is high.

As per official data, while NTPC’s coal generation increased by 12.81% in the current fiscal, the coal supplies from CIL and SCCL to NTPC stations were reduced by 0.3%. Further, if there is no coal offtake through RCR (rail cum road) mode by NTPC, the actual receipts are lower by 6.5 million tonnes (MT) or 3.4% as compared to the previous year.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) as of 8 March shows that 42 power plants have critical coal stocks -- less than 25% of normative coal stocks or just enough to a run power plant at 85% of its capacity for less than a weeks.

Almost all of these power plants are non-pit head plants.

“Slower supplies have led to the continuous depletion of coal stock, especially at NTPC’s rail-fed stations. Further, the materialization in Q4 from CIL and SCCL is only 80% and 79% respectively leading to continuous stock depletion. Due to the alarming situation, a request has been made to change coal allocation matrix, especially for power plants with priority loading given to units which put in additional effort to maintain generation," said one of the officials quoted above.

Questions sent to NTPC remained unanswered till press time.

Though the current spike in power demand has created problems, there has been a continuous shortfall in coal supplies to power plants, especially at NTPC stations since September 2022.

The official quoted above said that while the coal stock at rail-fed stations in the country is 43% of the normative stock, the coal stock at NTPC rail-fed stations is only 39% and supplies to company’s plant are continuously deteriorating.

Five of the 24 coal fired power stations of NTPC are on with critical coal stocks, while another six have 50% or less coal stocks than average mandated 21 days (average of 26 and 17 days) of coal supplies and another four with coal stocks of around 60% of the normative levels.