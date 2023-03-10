Coal stocks critical at rail-fed stations, NTPC seeks rejig

“Slower supplies have led to the continuous depletion of coal stock, especially at NTPC’s rail-fed stations. Further, the materialization in Q4 from CIL and SCCL is only 80% and 79% respectively leading to continuous stock depletion. Due to the alarming situation, a request has been made to change coal allocation matrix, especially for power plants with priority loading given to units which put in additional effort to maintain generation," said one of the officials quoted above.