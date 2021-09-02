NEW DELHI : State run Coal India Ltd on Thursday said that it supplied 206 million tonnes (mt) of coal during April-August period to power sector, which is 44 mt more than what it supplied in the corresponding period last year.

This comes against the backdrop of India stopping coal supplies for a week to plants having more than 15 days' stock to free up around 177,000 tonnes of fossil fuel, to be redistributed to power plants having low stocks.

India’s electricity demand has been growing after dipping last year during the first Wave of the pandemic. In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all time high of 200.57 gigawatt (GW) on 7 July.

“Supply to the power plants carrying stock of zero to six days has been prioritized by preparing contingency supply plan to increase their stock.

In case of availability issue at linked mines alternative sources have already been allocated for smooth running of the plant," the CIL statement said.

The coal stocks have depleted at thermal power plants due to reasons such as increase in demand for electricity and lower generation by hydropower plants.

“CIL despatched close to 206 MTs of dry fuel to the coal-fired power plants during the first five months of the FY22, posting 27% growth against 162 MTs of same period previous fiscal. Even compared with a pandemic-free period of April-August 2019, CIL logged 8% growth when despatches to power sector were 190.7 MTs," the CIL statement said.

India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with CIL being the largest coal miner. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.37 GW, the coal-fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“CIL’s urgency in shoring up supplies to power plants was evidenced in 104% materialization during the last week of August at an average per day supply of 1.36 MTs against the requirement of 1.31 MTs given by CEA. The last three-day average loading to power went up to 1.4 MTs," the statement added.

"Launching a multi-pronged effort to help build up stocks at power plants, CIL has offered coal on ‘as is where is’ basis through rail cum road mode from sources where high stock is available. 23 such mines carrying 40.3 MTs of stock as of 16 August were identified," the statement said.

Of CIL’ coal production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year, the demand from the power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt. India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

“CIL’s total offtake at 259.3 MTs during Apri-August 2021 jumped by nearly 51 MTs, over 208.5 MTs of same period last year, clocking 24.4% growth. CIL’s off-take held steady at 1.7 MTs per day in the last week of August. Never in August of any previous year the company’s despatches exceeded 1.6 MTs/day. With the monsoon receding CIL is aiming to elevate despatches to 1.8 MTs/day and beyond in September," the statement said.

India’s electricity demand reached its highest since July 2019 to register124.8 billion units (BUs) in July this year, according to India Ratings and Research.

“CIL produced 209.2 MTs of coal progressive till August’21, the increase in absolute terms being 13.6 MTs logging 7% growth. During the last week of August CIL ramped up its output at an average of 1.45 MTs/day. The average August production has never been higher than 1.25 MTs per day during the last four years," the statement added.

