Coal supplies to power sector touched 206 mt during April-August period says CIL

“CIL’s total offtake at 259.3 MTs during Apri-August 2021 jumped by nearly 51 MTs, over 208.5 MTs of same period last year, clocking 24.4% growth. CIL’s off-take held steady at 1.7 MTs per day in the last week of August. Never in August of any previous year the company’s despatches exceeded 1.6 MTs/day. With the monsoon receding CIL is aiming to elevate despatches to 1.8 MTs/day and beyond in September," the statement said.