Coal-based power plants’ PLF to hit 5-year high this fiscal: Crisil

“Private players are averse to adding coal-based capacities (none in the past five years) with an eye on renewable power. This aligns with the government’s plan to ramp up renewable generation to meet 50% of the cumulative demand by 20306. However, renewable addition will meet barely a third of the incremental demand, in fiscal 2023, and the onus will be on coal gencos to fill the gap. This will power their PLFs to a five-year high of 62% this fiscal, building on their fortunes last fiscal," according to Manish Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings.