Coal-based thermal power plants worsening Delhi air pollution, says new study
Delhi air pollution: Coal-based thermal power plants in Delhi-NCR are contributing to air pollution as they do not comply with emission control norms, according to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment.
A new suggests that coal-based thermal power plants are responsible for aggravating air pollution in Delhi-NCR, as most of them are not complying with emission control norms. Delhi-NCR has 11 thermal power plants. An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) revealed that the thermal power plants contribute around 8 per cent of particulate matter (PM) to the air in Delhi-NCR.