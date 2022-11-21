Coast Guard chief lays keel for two pollution control vessels at Goa Shipyard

NEW DELHI :In line with the country’s Make in India commitment for sourcing equipment's and systems from indigenous firms including MSMEs, Indian Coast Guard laid the keel for two Coast Guard Pollution Control Vessels on 21 November at the Goa Shipyard, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
NEW DELHI :In line with the country’s Make in India commitment for sourcing equipment's and systems from indigenous firms including MSMEs, Indian Coast Guard laid the keel for two Coast Guard Pollution Control Vessels on 21 November at the Goa Shipyard, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The keel was laid by Indian Coast Guard’s Director General VS Pathania and the ceremony was performed in the presence of Goa Shipyard’s CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and other senior dignitaries from both Goa Shipyard and the Indian Cost Guard.
The keel was laid by Indian Coast Guard’s Director General VS Pathania and the ceremony was performed in the presence of Goa Shipyard’s CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and other senior dignitaries from both Goa Shipyard and the Indian Cost Guard.
Keel Laying is a major milestone activity in the construction of ships, symbolising formal commencement of the erection process of ships on the building berth. The two Pollution Control Vessels are indigenously designed and developed by the Goa Shipyard, to be delivered by February 2025 and August 2025 respectively.
Keel Laying is a major milestone activity in the construction of ships, symbolising formal commencement of the erection process of ships on the building berth. The two Pollution Control Vessels are indigenously designed and developed by the Goa Shipyard, to be delivered by February 2025 and August 2025 respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, VS Pathania, Director General, Indian Coast Guard told that the Pollution Control Vessels would be a new generation Special Role Vessel, equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated equipment, capable of performing multifarious roles of Indian Coast Guard, with prominent being combating marine pollution at extended ranges from the coastline.
Speaking on the occasion, VS Pathania, Director General, Indian Coast Guard told that the Pollution Control Vessels would be a new generation Special Role Vessel, equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated equipment, capable of performing multifarious roles of Indian Coast Guard, with prominent being combating marine pollution at extended ranges from the coastline.
The PCVs will be equipped with state-of-art technology, advanced & highly sensitive pollution control equipment, navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery.
The PCVs will be equipped with state-of-art technology, advanced & highly sensitive pollution control equipment, navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery.
“Ships will be capable of carrying out dedicated oil spill response operations for containment, recovery, separation and dispersal of pollutants. The vessel will be fitted with latest pollution control equipment including two flush type side sweeping arms enabling it to contain oil spill whilst in motion," the ministry said.
“Ships will be capable of carrying out dedicated oil spill response operations for containment, recovery, separation and dispersal of pollutants. The vessel will be fitted with latest pollution control equipment including two flush type side sweeping arms enabling it to contain oil spill whilst in motion," the ministry said.
An advanced software would assist in predicting the spread of the complex oil spill pattern and Dynamic Positioning System will enable the vessel to be maneuvered in restricted areas with precision.
An advanced software would assist in predicting the spread of the complex oil spill pattern and Dynamic Positioning System will enable the vessel to be maneuvered in restricted areas with precision.
The vessel is being designed to recover the lightest to the most viscous oil at the rate of 300 tons per hour. The vessels are also equipped with fire-fighting and salvage systems.
The vessel is being designed to recover the lightest to the most viscous oil at the rate of 300 tons per hour. The vessels are also equipped with fire-fighting and salvage systems.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.