Coast Guard intercepts Pakistani fishing boat ‘Al-Madina’ with 9 crew members in Indian waters in night operation

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship on patrol in the Arabian Sea intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat that had entered Indian waters, officials said on Thursday. The boat, identified as “Al-Madina”, was carrying nine crew members. The official described the action as a “swift and precise night operation”.

A senior Coast Guard official said the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship spotted the Pakistani fishing vessel inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line on January 14. When challenged, the boat "attempted to flee" towards the Pakistan side, but was intercepted and boarded by the ICG within Indian waters.

“In a swift and precise night operation, an @IndiaCoastGuard Ship whilst on patrol in #Arabian sea sighted a #Pakistani Fishing Boat inside #Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line on 14 Jan 26. On being challenged, the boat attempted to flee towards Pakistan side, however, the #ICG Ship intercepted and boarded the boat in Indian waters,” ICG said on X.

It added, “A total of 09 crew were found in the #Pakistani boat, AL-MADINA. The boat is being towed to #Porbandar by #ICG Ship for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by concerned agencies. The operation reaffirms #ICG’s unwavering commitment to secure #Bharat’s maritime frontiers through relentless vigil and law enforcement across the nation’s maritime domain.”

Two Bangladeshi fishing boats, crew members apprehended for illegal fishing In December last year, ICG officials stated two Bangladeshi fishing boats with 35 crew members were apprehended for "illegally fishing" within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the northern Bay of Bengal, as per PTI.

According to the ICG, the “presence of active fishing gear and approximately 500 kilograms of fish catch clearly indicated ongoing fishing operations inside Indian waters”.

Officials mentioned that over the past three months, the ICG has detained eight Bangladeshi fishing boats along with 170 crew members for similar violations.

The ICG Ship Anmol, while carrying out routine surveillance in the northern Bay of Bengal on December 16, "apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing boats (BFBs) along with 35 crew members for engaging in illegal fishing activities inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," the statement said.

The action was taken for "violation" of the Maritime Zones of India (MZI) (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, the ICG said.

