Coastal sunrise must follow sunset on SEZs

The noted civil servant, Nagarajan Vittal, spent part of his career as Development Commissioner for Kandla FTZ. His wife, Gita Vittal, wrote her memoirs (in 2007) and mentioned what N. Vittal said when he was offered a post 13 others had refused. “For nine years the zone has been a failure. If I go and fail, I will be one more on the list of failures, but if I succeed, I would have done something worthwhile." Despite Vittal improving matters a bit, Kandla failed, compared to what it was expected to achieve.