CoBRA battalion jawan dies of snakebite in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Kumar was engaged in an operation against a proscribed Left Wing Extremist group in Nurdha jungle within Chotanagra police station limits when the incident occurred

Updated1 Oct 2025, 05:35 PM IST
(Representational Image)

Chaibasa: A jawan of the CoBRA battalion died of snakebite during an anti-naxal operation in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a statement by the state police headquarters said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar of 209 CoBRA battalion.

Kumar was engaged in an operation against a proscribed Left Wing Extremist group in Nurdha jungle within Chotanagra police station limits when the incident occurred, the statement added.

He was taken to a hospital but died during treatment, it said.

