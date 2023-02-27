A new study has revealed that high doses of carbonated beverages like Coca-Cola and Pepsi may increase testicle size and testosterone levels. Consumption of carbonated drinks can also reduce the risk of prostate dysfunction and cancer. Previous studies have linked soda consumption to harm to reproductive functions, reduced sperm quantity, and reduced sperm motility. However, the findings of this study contradict those previous studies.

The study has been conducted by researchers at the Northwest Minzu University in China and published in the scientific journal Acta Endocrinol.

The researchers conducted tests on groups of male mice over a 15-day period. The first group drank only water, while the other groups drank varying levels of Coca-Cola and Pepsi. The study found that the testes of the mice that drank only Pepsi or Coca-Cola were "significantly increased on day 15."

“The outcome demonstrated a high dose of Pepsi or Coca-Cola could promote testis growth and development," the study authors wrote.

In addition to increased testicle size, researchers also found that “the concentrations of serum testosterone in all mice were enhanced after the Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola treatment," which “indicated that high doses of Pepsi and Coca-Cola could improve testosterone secretion of male mice".

“In conclusion, drinking Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola could promote testis development, enhance testosterone secretion, increase serum EGF concentrations …. Our findings provided the scientific basis for fully understanding [carbonated beverages] effects and their mechanism on development and reproduction functions of humans, but also benefit to prevent prostate dysfunction and cancer," the study authors wrote.

The researchers noted that more research needs to be conducted on the link between soda and fertility.

One such previous study includes a survey of 2,500 men that suggested sperm quantity was reduced by 30 per cent when a one-litre carbonated beverage was consumed every day. Another study found that carbonated beverages are associated with alterations in hormones that affect ovulation.

They also acknowledged the potential health risks associated with excessive consumption of carbonated beverages, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes.