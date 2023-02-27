A new study has revealed that high doses of carbonated beverages like Coca-Cola and Pepsi may increase testicle size and testosterone levels. Consumption of carbonated drinks can also reduce the risk of prostate dysfunction and cancer. Previous studies have linked soda consumption to harm to reproductive functions, reduced sperm quantity, and reduced sperm motility. However, the findings of this study contradict those previous studies.

