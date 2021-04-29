OPEN APP
Coca Cola to donate 50 crore towards for Covid-19 vaccination

Coca Cola said it has also created a special “Stop the Spread” fund worldwide to stand in support of people who have been impacted by the coronavirus. (Bloomberg)Premium
Coca Cola said it has also created a special “Stop the Spread” fund worldwide to stand in support of people who have been impacted by the coronavirus. (Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2021, 05:43 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

Coca Cola India on Thursday said it will donate 50 crore funds towards facilitating COVID-19 vaccination, providing safety kits among others. The company said the fund will benefit at least 10 lakh people.

"As efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed 50 crore to augment the nation's effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

The initial contribution of 50 crore is towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits, creating awareness, and distributing beverages to the country's frontline workers, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians, it added.

The beverage maker said it has also created a special “Stop the Spread" fund worldwide to stand in support of people who have been impacted by the coronavirus. According to the company, the fund will be channelised towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE - masks, gloves, sanitizer), and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic.

Several Indian firms have come forward and assisted the government to mitigate the current Covid-19 crisis. For instance, drug firm Mankind Pharma donated 100 crore for the families of deceased doctors, police personnel, healthcare workers, etc. Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced a 20 crore Covid-19 relief package through its philanthropic arm. Reliance Industries also said it will be setting up a 1,000-bed Covid-19 hospital with an oxygen facility in Gujarat's Jamnagar.


