Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coca Cola to donate 50 crore towards for Covid-19 vaccination

Coca Cola to donate 50 crore towards for Covid-19 vaccination

Premium
Coca Cola said it has also created a special “Stop the Spread” fund worldwide to stand in support of people who have been impacted by the coronavirus.
1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

The initial contribution of 50 crore is towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits, creating awareness, and distributing beverages to the country's frontline workers, Coca Cola said.

Coca Cola India on Thursday said it will donate 50 crore funds towards facilitating COVID-19 vaccination, providing safety kits among others. The company said the fund will benefit at least 10 lakh people.

Coca Cola India on Thursday said it will donate 50 crore funds towards facilitating COVID-19 vaccination, providing safety kits among others. The company said the fund will benefit at least 10 lakh people.

"As efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed 50 crore to augment the nation's effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"As efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed 50 crore to augment the nation's effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The initial contribution of 50 crore is towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits, creating awareness, and distributing beverages to the country's frontline workers, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians, it added.

The beverage maker said it has also created a special “Stop the Spread" fund worldwide to stand in support of people who have been impacted by the coronavirus. According to the company, the fund will be channelised towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE - masks, gloves, sanitizer), and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic.

Several Indian firms have come forward and assisted the government to mitigate the current Covid-19 crisis. For instance, drug firm Mankind Pharma donated 100 crore for the families of deceased doctors, police personnel, healthcare workers, etc. Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced a 20 crore Covid-19 relief package through its philanthropic arm. Reliance Industries also said it will be setting up a 1,000-bed Covid-19 hospital with an oxygen facility in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.