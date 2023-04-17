Coca-Cola acquires 15% stake in food-tech platform Thrive

“Coca-Cola India is delighted to partner with the Thrive Now ecosystem as we see digital capability as an essential multiplier for our India growth strategy. Meals are a critical consumption occasion for our beverages, so the eat & drink channel is an ideal place for us to be investing in technology and innovating to digitally enable every outlet to provide a superior consumer experience online and offline," said Greishma Singh, Vice President, Customer & Commercial Leadership, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}