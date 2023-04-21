Multinational beverage firm Coca Cola Company has offered to return 35 acres of land that it possesses at Plachimada in Palakkad district to the Kerala government.

As per CMO statement, Juan Pablo Rodriguez Trovato, Chief Executive Officer of the Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing him the company's decision to hand over the property and the building there to the state.

As per PTI report, the ruling Left front has already begun negotiations to release the land for a proposed farmer producer organisation (FPO) to be launched soon under the leadership of farmers.

The beverage manufacturer was finally ready to transfer the land at the outset of the negotiations held under Power Minister K Krishnankutty, it said.

Moreover, the company also offered to provide technical assistance for the construction of a demo farm for the farmers there, CMO statement said.

Coca-Cola closed down its unit at Plachimada in March 2004 following agitation by local people complaining of environment pollution and exploitation of groundwater by the company.

Earlier in June 2021, the non-functioning Plachimada unit was transformed into Covid treatment center. “Turned a non-functioning Coca Cola plant in Palakkad into a 550 bed Covid treatment center spending ₹1.1 Crore. The CSLTC has 100 oxygen beds, 50 ICU beds and 20 ventilators. Kerala is gearing up for the impending third wave," the CM had tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)