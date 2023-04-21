Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of Plachimada land unit to Kerala govt1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Coca-Cola closed down its unit at Plachimada in March 2004 following agitation by local people complaining of environment pollution and exploitation of groundwater by the company.
Multinational beverage firm Coca Cola Company has offered to return 35 acres of land that it possesses at Plachimada in Palakkad district to the Kerala government.
