Cocaine worth ₹2 crore seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department has seized cocaine weighing 2 kg from a passenger who arrived here from Singapore, official sources said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the department sleuths intercepted the passenger on his arrival at the international airport here on September 28, authorities said.

Initial investigations led to the seizure of the drug valued at ₹2 crore in the international market, they said.

"He had concealed the drug as a food item that was being carried in one of his baggages," they said.

The passenger has been detained and further investigation is on.

The identity of the passenger was not disclosed by the authorities.

Delhi Police destroy 1,847 kg of seized drugs worth ₹ 35 crore New Delhi: Delhi Police destroyed 1,847 kg of seized drugs valued at about ₹35 crore in the international market at an anti-narcotics event in the national capital on Monday, officials said.

More than 2,100 drug traffickers have been arrested in Delhi and contraband worth over ₹26.6 crore seized under the NDPS Act this year, they said.

According to police, 1,674 cases have been registered till September 15, resulting in the arrest of 2,163 drug traffickers, an official statement read.

Drugs that were destroyed on Monday included 1,729 kg of cannabis, 92.7 kg of charas, 3.7 kg of heroin, 189 gm of cocaine, 215 gm of amphetamine and 20.5 kg of psychotropic tablets, it added.

The event was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha. Saxena lauded the force for its “relentless campaign” against narcotic drugs in the capital, the official note read.

“Before the burning of Ravan, let there be the destruction of narcotics,” he said, adding that strong action under the PITNDPS Act and property seizures from traffickers had strengthened the drive.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said the programme was held as part of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s “Drug Vinishtikaran Pakhwada” campaign running from September 15 to 30.

“By safely disposing of confiscated drugs, the Delhi Police aims to send a clear message of zero tolerance towards narcotics,” he said.

Police, in its statement, said that in the last three years, nearly 43,000 kg of narcotics worth around ₹13,796 crore have been destroyed in seven earlier rounds -- on December 21, 2022 (2,888 kg), June 26, 2023 (15,700 kg), February 20, 2024 (10,631 kg), December 17, 2024 (10,601 kg), January 24, 2025 (1,575 kg), April 3, 2025 (1,624 kg) and June 26, 2025 (1,629 kg).

Golchha added that the force has been tasked to work in a focused manner to achieve a “Drug-Free Delhi" by 2027.