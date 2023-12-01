Cocaine worth ₹220 crore seized from Indonesian ship at Odisha port, crew detained
Cocaine worth ₹220 crore was seized from a ship at Paradip port in Odisha. The ship, MV Debi, arrived from Egypt and was scheduled to depart for Denmark.
Officials in Bhubaneswar have seized cocaine worth ₹220 crore from a Indonesian ship that docked at Paradip port. Customs officials were notified after a crane operator spotted 22 suspicious packets. The Vietnamese crew has been detained for questioning and officials are conducting a thorough search of the ship with the help of sniffer dogs