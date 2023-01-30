Cochin airport issues breif emergency after suspected hydraulic failure in flight from Sharjah1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:09 AM IST
A full emergency was declared briefly at the Cochin International Airport here Sunday evening as an Air India Express flight from Sharjah experienced suspected hydraulic failure during landing
