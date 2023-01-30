An Air India Express flight from Sharjah encountered what seemed to be a hydraulic malfunction during landing on Sunday evening, according to a Cochin International Airport spokesperson, and a full emergency was momentarily declared.

An Air India Express spokeswoman confirmed that all 183 passengers and six crew members on board aircraft IX 412 were safe.

Air India Express flight from Sharjah makes emergency landing at Cochin International Airport following suspected hydraulic failure: Airport spokesperson — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2023

According to the CIAL, a major emergency was declared at the international airport at 8:04 PM, however it stated that no flights were diverted or a runway was blocked.

At 8.36 p.m., the emergency was called off, and air operations were deemed to be normal, according to the CIAL.

Later in a statement, a representative for Air India Express claimed that the landing was routine and occurred at the planned time of arrival (8.34 PM), and that the pilot made no urgent or emergency calls to Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The statement further confirmed that there was no emergency landing on the Sharjah-Kochi route.

He said that the pilot had alerted the ATC about a change in the hydraulic pressure system after noticing it.

The representative for Air India Express added that after a smooth landing in Kochi, the flight system was also examined, but no anomalies were found.

(With inputs from PTI)