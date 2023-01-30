Home / News / India /  Cochin airport issues breif emergency after suspected hydraulic failure in flight from Sharjah
Cochin airport issues breif emergency after suspected hydraulic failure in flight from Sharjah

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:09 AM IST Edited By Paurush Omar
A full emergency was declared briefly at the Cochin International Airport here Sunday evening as an Air India Express flight from Sharjah experienced suspected hydraulic failure during landing

An Air India Express flight from Sharjah encountered what seemed to be a hydraulic malfunction during landing on Sunday evening, according to a Cochin International Airport spokesperson, and a full emergency was momentarily declared.

An Air India Express spokeswoman confirmed that all 183 passengers and six crew members on board aircraft IX 412 were safe.

According to the CIAL, a major emergency was declared at the international airport at 8:04 PM, however it stated that no flights were diverted or a runway was blocked.

At 8.36 p.m., the emergency was called off, and air operations were deemed to be normal, according to the CIAL.

Later in a statement, a representative for Air India Express claimed that the landing was routine and occurred at the planned time of arrival (8.34 PM), and that the pilot made no urgent or emergency calls to Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The statement further confirmed that there was no emergency landing on the Sharjah-Kochi route.

He said that the pilot had alerted the ATC about a change in the hydraulic pressure system after noticing it.

The representative for Air India Express added that after a smooth landing in Kochi, the flight system was also examined, but no anomalies were found.

(With inputs from PTI)

