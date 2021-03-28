Cochin Shipyard's shipbuilding facility in West Bengal to be operation by June

Photo: Mint

1 min read . 05:29 PM IST

PTI

Cochin Shipyard, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hooghly Cochin Shipyard, is currently setting up a modern shipbuilding facility at Nazirgunge, West Bengal at an estimated project cost of ₹169.76 crore, as per a document of the Ministry of Shipping