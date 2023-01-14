The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) recently sanctioned an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, after considering the long-pending demand of the students of 'menstruation benefit'.
With this, the varsity girls can now a avail 'menstruation benefit' in the form of additional condonation of shortage of attendance.
CUSAT, which has over 8000 students in various streams and more than half of them are girls, has taken the decision as various students' unions had been pressing for the menstruation benefit for female students for some time now.
"Having considered the requests for menstruation benefits to female students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered to sanction an additional 2% of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council," a recent order issued by the joint registrar said.
A proposal in this regard was formally submitted to the Vice Chancellor recently and it was approved following which an order was issued.
"It will be different for each student. Each female student can claim two percent of their total attendance as menstrual benefit. That's why the exact number of leave is not mentioned in the order," the official said on the issue how it will be evaluated.
As per the order, the new scheme would be applicable to female students of all streams including those pursuing PhD in the university and is expected to be implemented with immediate effect.
"As per the rules, CUSAT students need 75 per cent attendance in each semester to appear for the exams. But, through the new order, female students will get a relaxation of two per cent in this and their eligible attendance is lowered to 73 per cent in each semester," Namitha George, chairperson of the university students' union, said.
