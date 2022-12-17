In what is seen as a major embarrassment for the Indian Railways, a passenger travelling on the premium Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani Express has shared photos of a cockroach in a omelette which he ordered for his young daughter.
Twitter user by the name, Yogesh More - designer shared his experience micro blogging site and wrote,," 16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities."
The user tagged including Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, and also Railway Ministry to take note of the alleged negligence.
“Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM), tweeted, Railway Seva — an online support service for Railway users.
Users travelling by Indian Railways from time to time share their experiences of coaches not being maintained properly or the food which is being served is not maintained in a hygienic manner.
The Rajdhani Express is one of the most prestigious trains run by Indian Railways, connecting the national capital with other important cities of the country. Fully air-conditioned, these trains are superfast and halt only at prominent stations.
The Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani Express consists of one AC First class coach, five AC two-tier coaches and eleven AC 3-Tier coaches. The Rajdhani express stops at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantt.
