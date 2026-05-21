Cockroach Janata Party explodes online as Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra extend support - Who has joined? Hint: 12M

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as a political satire on Instagram following comments from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on unemployed youth, has snowballed into a huge movement on the internet with lakhs of Indians and personalities joining in.

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What first meant as a satire has now become a full-fledged outfit of 12 million Indians, with political personalities such as Akhilesh Yadav, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad backing it.

Kirti Azad and Mahua Moitra were one of the first politicians to have signed up to be members of the unofficial political outfit which defines itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth.”

Akhilesh Yadav, after joining the satire Instagram account, wrote on X: “BJP versus CJP”.

Since its launch in April 2026, the CJP has amassed nearly 12 million followers – surpassing that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has around 8.7 million followers.

And its mission? To be the voice of the “lazy and unemployed” and makes it very clear that the party of the cockroaches has not been launched to set up “another PM CARES, holiday in Davos on the taxpayer's salary slip, or rebrand corruption as strategic spending.”

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“We are here to ask — loudly, repeatedly, in writing — where the money went,” it says.

The mission is to “build a party for the young people who keep getting called lazy, chronically online, and — most recently — cockroaches. That's it. That's the mission.”

The rest, it says, is “satire.”

As its popularity grew within a couple of days of its launch, the CJP founder, Abhijeet Dipke, wrote on X: “With the growing support for CJP, we are fully aware that attempts will be made to dismantle us and portray us as anti-social elements. We want to make it absolutely clear that CJP firmly believes in the Constitution of India and will always work towards protecting its values.”

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Who is eligible to join? As per the CJP, those who check the following criteria are eligible to be a member of the CJP.

Unemployed: By force, by choice, or by principle. We don't ask Lazy: Physically only. The brain may continue to spiral Chronically online: Minimum 11 hours a day, including bathroom breaks Can rant professionally: As long as the content is sharp, honest, and points at something that actually matters.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Cockroach Janata Party explodes online as Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra extend support - Who has joined? Hint: 12M