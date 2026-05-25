Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC, challenges blocking of X account

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke moved the Delhi High Court on Monday, challenging the blocking of the X account of the “party”. The writ petition has been filed through advocate Nakul Gandhi of NG Law Chambers, Bar and Bench reported.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political collective that emerged last week, broke the internet with lakhs of registrations before its X account was suspended in India. The CJP's X handle had 200K followers.

On May 22, the government blocked the CJP's X account, reportedly citing national security reasons.

X usually withholds accounts based on legal demand. Such action is taken if the platform receives a “valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity” and when “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time," as per the rules.

Why was CJP's account withheld?

An Indian Express report quoted a senior government official as saying that the X handle of the satirical page Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was withheld following a directive from the Modi-led Union government after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) raised “national security concerns”.

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According to the report, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked X to withhold the satirical account under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The official added that the input to do so came from IB, as the central agency cited a threat to India's sovereignty.

"The IB believed that the account was posting inflammatory content through its account, which could have jeopardised the country’s national security,” the official told the newspaper on condition of anonymity since the government issues such blocking orders under a confidential framework.

A second government official told the newspaper that the order to withhold the account was sent to the social media platform X when it had gained roughly 90,000 followers.

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Later on May 23, the CJP website was also taken down. “The government has taken down our iconic website-http://cockroachjantaparty.org. 10 Lakh cockroaches had signed up on our website has members. 6 Lakh cockroaches had signed a petition to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan,” Dipke wrote on X.

Dipke also claimed that the CJP's Instagram account was hacked.

About the CJP The CJP platform was started as a joke after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described young, unemployed Indians as ‘like cockroaches.'

The “party” soon became a political movement online and garnered more followers on Instagram than the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), the world's biggest political party in terms of physical membership.

The online campaign was started by Dipke on May 16. The CJP’s website, which has now been taken down, satirically declared itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed.”

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The CJP manifesto demands include demands such as a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on turncoats.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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