Cockroach Janata Party protest: 18 Delhi metro stations shut today, services on Airport Express Line restricted

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a list of 18 metro stations which will remain shut on Saturday, July 25, amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at the Janata Mantar. It, however, said that the interchange facility will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Advertisement

Also Read | CJP Protest News LIVE: PM Modi shares new video thanking youngsters

Full list of 18 metro stations shut today:

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

17. Jhandewalan

Airport Express Line The DMRC said train services on Airport Express Line shall only be available between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

Sharing the update on the metro connectivity, the DMRC posted on X, saying, "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

The restrictions came as security arrangements remain in place in central Delhi in view of the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janata Party, which has drawn large gatherings at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas over the past few days.

Advertisement

‘Concerns that situation could escalate’ CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Friday, “We have been informed that a much larger crowd is expected tomorrow [Saturday] and Sunday. That is why the government is trying to detain or arrest us tonight. If that happens, it will be another major mistake. When they took Sonam Sir away, the movement only grew stronger.”

Also Read | After DU, JNU asks students to refrain from joining CJP Jantar Mantar protest

“When students were lathi-charged and injured, the protests intensified further. If we are also detained, the movement will spread even more across the country. If the government truly wants to resolve this, the only solution is Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” he said.

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also claimed, “Received intel: There are concerns that the situation could escalate into a much harsher crackdown over the coming days. But instead of relying primarily on police, authorities may use hired groups to provoke violence at and around Jantar Mantar and nearby protest sites by posing as protesters, potentially triggering clashes, stampedes, or other incidents. Such events could then be used to justify a large-scale security response and arrests.”

Advertisement

Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

He ended his hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

After a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in