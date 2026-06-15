Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur | Video

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by several people during a protest in Jaipur on Monday, while his supporters later carried him on their shoulders, police said, as reported by PTI.
Two youths have been detained, and further investigation is underway, officials said.
The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak, where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.
After the incident, his supporters reportedly caught the accused and assaulted them before police stepped in. The police later detained two youths in connection with the incident, officials said.
Protesters carried placards against corruption and paper leaks, demanding action on issues affecting youth. During the demonstration, slogans were also raised calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest was organised by the CJP over issues related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, and unemployment, among others, police said, as reported by PTI.
The CJP will stage a protest here on Tuesday demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its founder Abhijeet Dipke announced.
He would be arriving in the city on June 16, Dipke said in a video message on Social media on Monday, and asked Nagpur residents including students and the youth to gather at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm for a peaceful demonstration.
The group has gained visibility in recent weeks through social media campaigns centred on examination-related issues and has sought to position itself as a youth-led platform advocating reforms in the education sector.
It organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on June 6, where students and young people from different parts of the country gathered to press for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to seek Pradhan's resignation.
(With inputs from PTI)
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