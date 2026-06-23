Cockroach Janta Party to launch ‘diaper donation drive’ as NEET paper leak protest enters day four today

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is launching what it calls a ‘Diaper Donation Drive’ at Jantar Mantar on 23 June, day four of its sit-in protest seeking resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks and other student-related issues.

“Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away. Launching a Diaper Donation Drive - today at Jantar Mantar, 6 PM. Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches education minister,” the CJP said in a post on its social media on Tuesday.

On the third day of the protest on Monday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke stepped up his attack on the Centre over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper-leak controversy, as the protesters vowed to carry on their agitation until Pradhan resigns.

The protest, which began on Saturday afternoon, continued through Sunday, with supporters staying at the venue amid police deployment.

"Day 3 at Jantar Mantar! Despite it being Monday, Jantar Mantar is full. The protest will continue tonight as well. We are not going to leave until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said in a post on X, sharing pictures from the protest site.

Candles were lit at the venue in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper-leak controversy. Earlier, Dipke had alleged that police were not allowing candles at the protest site, but the activity was permitted later.

Addressing the protesters, Dipke questioned the response given to the students who were not allowed to take the NEET re-test after they reached the examination centres late by a few minutes, saying authorities are "punishing students", while failing to act against those allegedly involved in the paper leak.

Some NEET aspirants who appeared for the re-test on Sunday also joined the protest and shared their experiences.

Students at the protest demanded accountability from Pradhan and reforms in the examination system. Dipke also appealed to people to join the agitation and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet NEET aspirants at Jantar Mantar, saying they want to share their experiences directly with him.

Delhi Police Denies Aadhaar Claims Dipke had alleged that police were preventing students from joining the protest by asking for their Aadhaar cards. The Delhi Police, however, denied the claim, saying it was "factually incorrect" and that the force neither conducted Aadhaar checks nor collected Aadhaar or address details from people at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read | How memes took centre stage at CJP's protest

Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away. Launching a Diaper Donation Drive today at Jantar Mantar, 6 PM.

Members of Left student unions and youth organisations, including the SFI, AISA, AISF and KYS, also participated in the protest. The AISF has set up a free library at the protest site as part of its "Fight for Education with Education" initiative.