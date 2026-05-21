Cockroach Janta Party launches new X handle after earlier account withheld; gains 23K followers in 90 minutes

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) created a new account on X, hours after its earlier account with over 200,000 followers was blocked by the micro-blogging platform.
The new handle has got 23.8 thousand followers in the first 90 minutes since it was created. “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol,” the party said from the handle @Cockroachisback.
The account was earlier withheld in India, its founder Abhijeet Dipke said days after he launched the unofficial politcal party. The earlier X handle of CJP was withheld in response to a legal demand. The Instragam account was active with 14.8 million followers till this report was filed.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political collective that emerged last week, had broken the internet with over 6 lakh registrations till its X account was withheld in India.
X usually witholds accounts based in legal demand. Such action is taken if the platform receives a “valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity” and when “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time," as per the rules.
The platform that started as a joke after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described young, unemployed Indians as ‘like cockroaches’ has more followers on Instagram than the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), the world's biggest political party in terms of physical membership.
The online campaign was started by Abhijeet Dipke on 16 May. Dipke has just completed his masters in Public Relations from Boston University in USA.
The CJP manifesto demands include demands such as a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on turncoats.