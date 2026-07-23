Cockroach Janta Party protest: A look at the education of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has emerged as one of the country's most talked-about social media movements following its call for protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for education reforms. As the demonstrations gained momentum and attracted heightened attention from Delhi Police and security agencies, public curiosity has also grown about the people leading the movement.

Here is a look at the educational qualifications and professional backgrounds of CJP's three prominent spokespersons—Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Abhijeet Dipke: Journalism graduate with a master's from Boston University The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online platform, has witnessed rapid growth on social media. The page has a massive 25.6 million followers on Instagram.

The initiative was started by Abhijeet Dipke, reportedly after comments linked to Chief Justice Surya Kant, in which some unemployed youth were compared to "cockroaches", triggered widespread criticism online.

Dipke, 30, is a political communication strategist and has become the public face of the movement. Engineer, education reformer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk later joined Dipke and began a hunger strike demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Dipke studied journalism in Pune before moving to the United States for higher studies. He recently completed a Master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University and has said that he is currently looking for job opportunities.

Between 2020 and 2023, Dipke worked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), where he handled social media strategy and election campaigns. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, he was reportedly involved in meme-based digital campaigns aimed at engaging young voters and communicating political messages.

Saurav Das: Journalism graduate from Amity University Saurav Das serves as the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party.

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According to the organisation, he is an investigative journalist who has reported extensively on legal, judicial and social issues. He was also associated with the anti-pollution protest held at India Gate in November 2025.

Das holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, where he studied between 2016 and 2019.

Ashutosh Ranka: IIT Kanpur alumnus with LSE degree The third spokesperson of the organisation, Ashutosh Ranka, comes from an engineering and public policy background.

According to the organisation, Ranka has experience in consulting and public-interest campaigns. He completed his B.Tech in Engineering from IIT Kanpur, one of India's premier engineering institutes.

He later pursued a Master's degree in Public Administration from the London School of Economics (LSE), UK.

Ranka has also worked with McKinsey & Company in London, where he gained experience in consulting and global policy-related work.