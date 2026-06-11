Cockroach Janta Party Protest LIVE Updates: CJP rally in Pune today over exam irregularities; Sonam Wangchuk may join

CJP Pune Protest LIVE Updates: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has announced a nationwide agitation against the CBSE and NEET exam irregularities. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and hundreds of students are expected to join the protest in Pune. The CJP has alleged repeated failures in the conduct of examinations and demanded accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Track CJP Pune Protest LIVE Updates only at Livemint.

The protest is expected to start around 4 pm on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in Pune, Maharashtra. The CJP has demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE's OSM exam evaluation row.

Starting from Pune, the Cockroach Janta Party nationwide protest will later be held across several cities, including Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The protest will continue until Pradhan steps down. From June 20, Dipke said, an indefinite sit-in protest will be held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Stay with us to catch CJP Pune Protest LIVE Updates.